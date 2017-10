Oct 26 (Reuters) - SAVENCIA SA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 3.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECURRING OPERATING INCOME 2017 SHOULD BE IMPACTED BY EVOLUTION OF DAIRY ECONOMY‍​

* RECURRING OPERATING INCOME 2017 SHOULD BE IMPACTED BY DIFFICULTY TO ADJUST PRICES ESPECIALLY IN FRANCE

* RECURRING OPERATING INCOME 2017 SHOULD BE IMPACTED BY SLOW ORGANIC GROWTH AT YEAR END