BRIEF-Savencia FY Current Operating Income Up At 192.1 Million Euros

March 5 (Reuters) - SAVENCIA SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 73.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 1.30 EURO PER SHARE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 23RD

* FY SALES EUR 5.01 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.86 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF 192.1 MILLION EUROS INCREASED BY 14.5 MILLION EUROS OR 8.2%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WHILE IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF COVID-19, IT SEEMS CERTAIN THAT THIS CRISIS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, PARTICULARLY IN THE FOOD SERVICE SECTOR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP'S PRIORITY IN 2020 WILL BE TO PRESERVE ITS COLLABORATORS