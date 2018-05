May 9 (Reuters) - Savo Solar Oyj:

* SAVO SOLAR OYJ SAYS SAVOSOLAR CHOSEN TO NEGOTIATE ON A LARGE TURNKEY DELIVERY OF SOLAR THERMAL SYSTEM IN DENMARK

* SAVO SOLAR OYJ - SIZE OF SOLAR THERMAL FIELD OF SYSTEM AMOUNTS TO ABOUT 20,000M AND THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE DEAL IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: