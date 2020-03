BRIEF-Savosolar Starts Co-Operation Negotiations Due To The Corona Situation

March 18 (Reuters) - Savosolar Oyj:

* REG-SAVOSOLAR STARTS CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS DUE TO THE CORONA SITUATION

* SAVOSOLAR OYJ - NEGOTIATIONS DEAL WITH POSSIBLE LAYOFFS OF ABOUT 25 PEOPLE ON A PART-TIME OR FULL-TIME BASIS FOR A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS, USING A TWO-WEEK NEGOTIATION PERIOD

* SAVOSOLAR OYJ - ON CORONAVIRUS: IS PREPARING TO ADJUST ITS OPERATIONS DUE TO POSSIBLE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CORONA SITUATION BY STARTING CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* SAVOSOLAR OYJ - COMPANY HAS SEVERAL PROJECTS IN ACTIVE BIDDING PHASE AND THEREFORE SALES STAFF ARE NOT AFFECTED BY ADJUSTMENT MEASURES