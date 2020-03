March 30 (Reuters) - Savosolar Oyj:

* REG-SAVOSOLAR STATUTORY NEGOTIATIONS COMPLETED; TEMPORARY LAYOFFS DUE TO THE CORONA SITUATION

* SAVOSOLAR OYJ WILL TEMPORARILY LAY OFF 22 PEOPLE ON A PART-TIME OR FULL-TIME BASIS FOR A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS OVER NEXT THREE MONTHS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CEO WILL ALSO REDUCE THEIR REMUNERATION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS