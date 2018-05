May 2 (Reuters) - SAY REKLAMCILIK YAPI DEKORASYON PROJE TAAHHUT SANAYI VE TICARET AS:

* DECIDES TO TERMINATE ACTIVITIES OF ITS UNIT IMM NETWORK GRADUALLY

* STARTS TALKS WITH SK IMPORT EXPORT TO PURSUE ITS PRODUCTS' DISTRIBUTION LINE IN GERMANY