Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sba Communications Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS 4TH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.78

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.4 PERCENT TO $443.1 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍AFFO PER SHARE $1.78​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE $ 7.27 TO $ 7.67​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,830.0 MILLION TO $ 1,870.0 MILLION ​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 DISCRETIONARY CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $ 530.0 MILLION TO $ 550.0 MILLION ​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

