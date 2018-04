April 12 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp:

* ON APRIL 11 UNIT ENTERED 2018 REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO SECONDED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 7, 2014

* SEC FILING

* ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2023

* YEAR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

* TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2025