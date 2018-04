BRIEF-SBB Acquires Elderly Care Property In Helsinki

April 24 (Reuters) - SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB :

* SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB ACQUIRES ELDERLY CARE PROPERTY IN HELSINKI

* RENTABLE AREA OF PROPERTY TOTALS APPROXIMATELY 4,320 SQUARE METERS.

* ACQUISITION EXPANDS SBB’S HOLDINGS IN FINLAND TO A TOTAL OF FOUR PROPERTIES.

* PROPERTY IS LEASED TO MEHILÄINEN OY ON A TEN YEAR TERM AT AN ANNUAL RENT OF EUR 555,000

* COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 30, 2018.

