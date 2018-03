March 22 (Reuters) - SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB :

* SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB HAS REPURCHASED BONDS

* ‍ANNOUNCES A REPURCHASE OF BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF SEK 124,000,000.​

* ‍BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE CORRESPONDS TO 101.50 PERCENT OF REMAINING OUTSTANDING NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS, I.E. APPROX. SEK 125,860,000​