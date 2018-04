April 27 (Reuters) - SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB :

* SBB, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2018: STRONG NET OPERATING INCOME DESPITE THE LONG AND COLD WINTER; FOCUS ON STRENGTHENING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 390 MILLION VERSUS SEK 236 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 73 MILLION VERSUS SEK 35 MILLION YEAR AGO