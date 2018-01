Jan 15 (Reuters) - SBERBANK:

* DECEMBER 2017 NET PROFIT UNDER RAS OF RUB 49.9 BILLION

* 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 674.12 BILLION (EXCLUDING THE EFFECT OF SUBSEQUENT EVENTS) VERSUS RUB 498.29 BILLION YEAR AGO (INCLUDING SUBSEQUENT EVENTS)

* 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME TO RAS OF RUB 1.21 TRLN VERSUS RUB 1.13 TRLN YEAR AGO

* 2017 TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE UNDER RAS OF RUB 287.44 BILLION VERSUS RUB 253.79 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2r7aQuU

