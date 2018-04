April 6 (Reuters) - SBERBANK ROSSII PAO:

* MARCH NET PROFIT UNDER RAS OF RUB 66.8 BILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 195.86 BILLION VERSUS RUB 155.0 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME TO RAS OF RUB 301.32 BILLION VERSUS RUB 281.04 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE UNDER RAS OF RUB 38.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 48.83 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2GDGsQ8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)