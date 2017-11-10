BRIEF-SBI bankruptcy cases provisioning ratio at over 50 pct as of end-Sept: chairman

Nov 10 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Chairman says bankruptcy cases provisioning ratio is over 50 percent as of end of September

* Chairman says corporate credit growth remains muted

* Chairman says watchlist for potential default accounts has come down to 210 billion rupees from 240 billion rupees

* Exec says in second RBI list for potential bankruptcies, already provided for 75 percent

* Exec says most bad loan recoveries coming from retail and SMEs

* Exec says NIM should be better going ahead with 10-15 bps improvement, don’t expect quantum jump

