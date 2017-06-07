June 7 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "

* State Bank of India exec says decision to reduce risk weights for home loans over INR 3 million category will release capital for banking industry, "is a positive move"

* SBI exec says inflation projection "likely to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"