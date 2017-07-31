FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-SBI exec says there won't be much impact of rate cut as far as savings account balances are concerned
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-SBI exec says there won't be much impact of rate cut as far as savings account balances are concerned

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - State Bank of India managing director Rajnish Kumar and CFO Anshula Kant on a conference call:

* About 40 percent of the demonetisation inflows are left with the bank

* Choice before SBI was to either raise MCLR or reduce deposit rates

* 90 percent of savings accounts below 10 million rupees deposits

* Don't expect savings bank rate cut will lead to faster outflow of deposits

* There will not be much impact of rate cut as far as savings account balances are concerned

* Heavy liquidity and muted credit growth another reason for cut in savings bank deposit rates

* Total savings deposits as on date are 9.4 trln rupees

* During demonetisation 1.5 trln rupees had flown into savings accounts during Nov-Dec 2016

* Don't expect CASA ratio to go down significantly

* "We would like to see further interest rate cuts to boost growth"

* "Corporate credit growth is very very weak" Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.