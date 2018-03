March 29 (Reuters) - SBM Holdings Ltd:

* APPROVED PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017‍​

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON 18 MAY 2018‍​