April 24 (Reuters) - SBM Holdings Ltd:

* SBM HOLDINGS LTD - APPROVED THE ISSUANCE OF FOR THE AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNTS OF MUR 2 BILLION

* SBM HOLDINGS LTD - MUR 2 BILLION BOND ISSUE WITH AN OPTION TO RETAIN A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF MUR 3.5 BILLION

* SBM HOLDINGS LTD - ISSUANCE OF BONDS FOR USD 50,000,000 WITH AN OPTION TO RETAIN A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF USD 100,000,000