FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 7:09 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV:

* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

* SBM offshore NV - ExxonMobil has formally confirmed award of contracts for next phase of Liza project in Guyana

* SBM Offshore NV - under contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel

* Floating production, storage and offloading vessel is designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.