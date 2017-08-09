FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SBM Offshore Nv

* SBM Offshore 2017 half-year earnings

* H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year

* SBM Offshore - 2017 guidance for directional revenue reiterated at around US$1.7 billion and for underlying directional EBITDA updated to above US$750 million

* Pro-Forma directional backlog remains nearly constant at us$17.0 billion compared to year-end 2016

* Underlying directional EPS of US$0.39 per share for H1, representing increase of 26 pct compared to first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.