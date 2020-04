BRIEF-SBM Offshore Updates On 2020 Resolutions

April 8 (Reuters) - SBM OFFSHORE NV:

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS: SBM OFFSHORE COMPANY UPDATE AND 2020 RESOLUTIONS

* CONTINUES TO HAVE ACCESS TO SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY FROM ITS OPERATING CASH FLOW, COMMITTED PROJECT FINANCING, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH BALANCES

* SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF US$150 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF US$0.8098 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID IN EUROS USING AN EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.0870, WHICH WILL RESULT IN A PAYOUT OF EUR 0.7450 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CASH DIVIDEND IS PAYABLE ON MAY 6, 2020 TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS AT APRIL 15, 2020 THROUGH BANK OR BROKER ADMINISTERING SHARES

* BUSINESS CONTINUITY PROTOCOLS HAVE BEEN ACTIVATED AT SHORE BASES, AS WELL AS FOR OFFSHORE OPERATIONS

* CONSTRUCTION YARDS IN CHINA REOPENED IN FEBRUARY AND ARE NOW CLOSE TO PLANNED CAPACITY

* MEASURES WERE TAKEN TO POSTPONE NON-VITAL PROGRAMS TO RESERVE CASH

* ACTIVITY AND OPERATIONS THEREFORE CONTINUE, ALTHOUGH WITH SOME INCREMENTAL EXPENDITURE TO KEEP OPERATIONS RUNNING SAFELY

* IN LAST FEW DAYS, SBM OFFSHORE HAS TRANSPORTED SOME CREWMEMBERS WITH SYMPTOMS FROM ONE FPSO BACK TO SHORE

* FURTHER TESTS HAVE NOW CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES

* COMPANY IS ASSESSING SITUATION WITH CLIENT AND AUTHORITIES

* IN Q1, YEAR-TO-DATE UPTIME OF FLEET HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH OUR HISTORICAL TRACK RECORD

* SINCE LAST WEEK, AUTHORITIES SUSPENDED ACTIVITIES AT YARD IN SINGAPORE FOR TWO WEEKS

* RE-APPOINTS BRUNO CHABAS AS MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER