June 9 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE BRAGA FUTEBOL SAD :

* TRANSFERS PLAYER XEKA TO LILLE OLYMPIC SPORT CLUB FOR 5 MILLION EUROS, WITH OPTION TO GET ADDITIONAL 1 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS LILLE OLYMPIC SPORT CLUB HAS EXECUTED PURCHASE OPTION OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Source text: bit.ly/2rIF0Ty

