Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* SC Fundamental Value Fund LP says ‍​believes that liquidation of Aviragen Therapeutics Inc is superior to Vaxart Inc’s proposed transaction - SEC Filing

* SC Fundamental Value Fund LP says intends to vote against Vaxart Inc’s proposed transaction

* SC Fundamental Value Fund LP reports 6.19 percent stake in Aviragen Therapeutics Inc as of November 7