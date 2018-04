April 26 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB:

* SCA AB Q1 EBITDA ROSE 47% TO SEK 1,175M (797)

* SCA AB SAYS POSITIVE TREND IN PULP MARKET CONTINUES, WITH FAVORABLE GLOBAL DEMAND

* SCA AB SAYS MARKET FOR KRAFTLINER REMAINS STRONG, WITH GROWING DEMAND AND LIMITED SUPPLY

* REUTERS POLL: SCA Q1 EBITDA SEEN AT SEK 1,123 MILLION, SALES AT SEK 4,369 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)