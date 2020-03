March 30 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB:

* CHANGED DECISION ON PROPOSED DIVIDEND

* BOARD INTENDS TO CALL FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING LATER IN YEAR FOR A RESOLUTION ON DIVIDEND PAYOUT.

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON DIVIDEND PAYOUT

* ASSESSMENT IS THAT FORMER PROPOSAL ON DIVIDEND PAYOUT WOULD NOT JEOPARDISE SCA'S OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT.