Feb 26 (Reuters) - Scales Corporation Ltd:

* FY GROUP REVENUES FROM CONTINUING BUSINESSES OF NZ$484.6 MILLION, UP 20%

* FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT OF $36.4 MILLION, UP 2%

* UNDERLYING NET PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY RECONFIRMED BY BOARD AT BETWEEN $30 MILLION AND $36 MILLION

* IMPACT ON SCALES AND MR APPLE IN PARTICULAR FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK REMAINS UNCERTAIN AT THIS TIME

