BRIEF-Scales Corp Says Its Business Units Are Classified As 'Essential Services'

March 25 (Reuters) - Scales Corporation Ltd:

* MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SCALES CORPORATION, HAS CONFIRMED SCALES’ NEW ZEALAND BASED BUSINESS UNITS WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 REMAINS UNCERTAIN & IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS WHETHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS WILL MATERIALLY AFFECT EARNINGS FOR FY2020

* SCALES BUSINESS UNITS ARE CLASSIFIED AS ‘ESSENTIAL SERVICES’

* TOO EARLY TO GAUGE MARKET CONDITIONS FOR FY AT THIS TIME