BRIEF-Scana Corp names ‍Jimmy Addison CEO

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Scana Corporation and South Carolina Electric & Gas Company announce leadership changes

* Scana Corp - ‍chairman and chief executive officer Kevin Marsh will retire as chief executive officer of Scana and SCE&G​

* Scana Corp - ‍Jimmy Addison will become chief executive officer​

* Scana Corp - ‍Iris Griffin will become chief financial officer​

* Scana Corp - ‍lead independent director Maybank Hagood will become non-executive chairman of board of directors​

* Scana corp - ‍Keller Kissam will become president and chief operating officer of SCE&G​