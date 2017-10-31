FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scana Corp names ‍Jimmy Addison CEO
October 31, 2017 / 1:10 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Scana Corp names ‍Jimmy Addison CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Scana Corporation and South Carolina Electric & Gas Company announce leadership changes

* Scana Corp - ‍chairman and chief executive officer Kevin Marsh will retire as chief executive officer of Scana and SCE&G​

* Scana Corp - ‍Jimmy Addison will become chief executive officer​

* Scana Corp - ‍Iris Griffin will become chief financial officer​

* Scana Corp - ‍lead independent director Maybank Hagood will become non-executive chairman of board of directors​

* Scana corp - ‍Keller Kissam will become president and chief operating officer of SCE&G​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

