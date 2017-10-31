BRIEF-Scana Corp names ‍Jimmy Addison CEO

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Scana Corp
* Scana Corporation and South Carolina Electric & Gas Company announce leadership changes
* Scana Corp - chairman and chief executive officer Kevin Marsh will retire as chief executive officer of Scana and SCE&G
* Scana Corp - Jimmy Addison will become chief executive officer
* Scana Corp - Iris Griffin will become chief financial officer
* Scana Corp - lead independent director Maybank Hagood will become non-executive chairman of board of directors
* Scana corp - Keller Kissam will become president and chief operating officer of SCE&G Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: