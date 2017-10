BRIEF-SCANA Corp says South Carolina ORS filed request for rate relief with Public Service Commission - SEC filing

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp:

* SCANA Corp says ‍on sept 26, south carolina ORS filed request for rate relief with Public Service Commission of South Carolina - SEC Filing

* SCANA - ORS request asking for order from commission directing SCE&G to immediately suspend all revised rates collections from customers

* SCANA Corp - ‍revised rates were previously approved by commission pursuant to authority of base load review act​

* SCANA-‍request seeks order if BLRA found unconstitutional/general assembly amends/revokes BLRA,SCE&G make credits to future bills/refunds to customers​