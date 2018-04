BRIEF-Scana Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.18

April 26 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WILL NOT PROVIDE 2018 OR LONG-TERM EARNINGS GUIDANCE OR HOST A CONFERENCE CALL DUE TO PENDING COMBINATION WITH DOMINION ENERGY

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,180 MILLION VERSUS $1,173 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.25 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SCANA - DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER LEGAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL ADVISORY FEES, AMONG OTHERS

* SCANA - IN QUARTER, ELECTRIC & GAS REVENUES IN REGULATED BUSINESSES WERE REDUCED TO REFLECT AMOUNTS TO BE REFUNDED TO CUSTOMERS DUE TO TAX RATE CHANGE

* SCANA SAYS ABNORMALLY MILD WINTER WEATHER DECREASED QTRLY ELECTRIC REVENUES AT SCE&G