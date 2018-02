BRIEF-Scana Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $3.11

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Scana Corp:

* SCANA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 AND DECLARES DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.11

* DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF $908 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH VC SUMMER NUCLEAR CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

* SCANA - DUE TO PENDING COMBINATION WITH DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA WILL NOT BE PROVIDING 2018 OR LONG-TERM EARNINGS GUIDANCE OR HOSTING A CONFERENCE CALL

* DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS ALSO ATTRIBUTABLE LOSS OF $30 MILLION ARISING FROM RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED INCOME TAXES UPON TAX REFORM

* RECOGNIZED AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, TOTALING $1.118 BILLION ASSOCIATED WITH VC SUMMER NUCLEAR CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,158 MILLION VERSUS $1,057 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S