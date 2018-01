Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc:

* SCANA SAYS IF MERGER TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CO REQUIRED TO PAY DOMINION ENERGY TERMINATION FEE OF $240 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SCANA CORP - UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, DOMINION ENERGY TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY SCANA A FEE OF $280 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2F0ivy8) Further company coverage: