Dec 20 (Reuters) - Scana Corp:

* SCANA CORP SAYS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF SOUTH CAROLINA DENIED SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTRIC & GAS CO‘S MOTION TO DISMISS

* SCANA CORP SAYS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF SOUTH CAROLINA ORDERS HEARING ON SOUTH CAROLINA OFFICE OF REGULATORY STAFF‘S REQUEST TO REDUCE RATES

* SCANA CORP - IN ADDITION, COMMISSION ORDERED ORS TO PERFORM A THOROUGH INSPECTION AND AUDIT, WITHIN 30 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: