BRIEF-Scancell Holdings Says Entered Into Clinical Development Partnership To Develop Immunobody Vaccine

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Scancell Holdings Plc:

* SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC - ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP SCANCELL‘S IMMUNOBODY® VACCINE, SCIB2

* SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC - SCIB2 IS FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH SOLID TUMOURS, INCLUDING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* SCANCELL HOLDINGS - UNDER TERMS OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP, CANCER RESEARCH UK WILL FUND & SPONSOR UK-BASED PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SCIB2