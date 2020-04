April 24 (Reuters) - Scancell Holdings PLC:

* SCANCELL HOLDINGS - INITIATED A RESEARCH PROGRAMME TO DEVELOP A VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* SCANCELL HOLDINGS - INITIAL RESEARCH IS UNDERWAY AND ANTICIPATES INITIATING A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q1 2021, SUBJECT TO FUNDING

* SCANCELL HOLDINGS - ACTIVELY SEEKING DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS AND ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF VACCINE