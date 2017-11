Nov 22 (Reuters) - SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL):

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA SEK ‍​141.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 124.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET SALES SEK 1.82‍​ BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.57 BILLION YEAR AGO

‍ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 11 PERCENT TO MSEK 84.4 (76.1)​