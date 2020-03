BRIEF-Scandic Expects Costs Reduction Of Over 60% From April

March 23 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group AB:

* SCANDIC ADAPTING OPERATIONS TO A TEMPORARY PERIOD OF SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER OCCUPANCY

* SUBSTANTIAL COST REDUCTIONS TO ADAPT OPERATIONS TO CURRENT MARKET SITUATION

* ESTIMATES THAT COMPANY’S COSTS, EXCLUDING RENTS, WILL BE REDUCED BY MORE THAN 60 PERCENT FROM APRIL

* IS ALSO WORKING INTENSIVELY TO IMPLEMENT FURTHER COST REDUCTIONS

* HAS ALSO TAKEN MEASURES TO PROTECT CASH FLOW DURING COMING MONTHS

* HAS AGREED WITH MOST OF ITS PROPERTY OWNERS ON A TEMPORARY RENT PAYMENT SOLUTION THAT IS ADAPTED TO CURRENT MARKET SITUATION

* HAS ALSO DECIDED NOT TO COLLECT FRANCHISE FEES FROM FRANCHISEES

* ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL FINANCING NEEDS TOTALING 1 TO 1.5 SEK BILLION DURING 2020

* SCANDIC EXPECTS TO HAVE A FINANCING SOLUTION IN PLACE DURING Q2 2020 FOR THIS SCENARIO