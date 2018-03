BRIEF-Scandic Hotels Group: Commercial Paper Program Worth 2,000 Msek

March 12 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group Ab:

* SCANDIC HAS ESTABLISHED A SWEDISH COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF 2,000 MSEK

* TENURE OF ISSUED COMMERCIAL PAPERS WILL BE BETWEEN THREE MONTHS AND ONE YEAR

* PROGRAM WILL MAINLY BE USED FOR SHORT-TERM FINANCING OF WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS

* WILL REPLACE OTHER SHORT-TERM FINANCING AND IS ESTIMATED TO REDUCE SCANDIC’S FINANCING COSTS.

* ISSUER AND PAYING AGENT FOR PROGRAM IS DNB

* ISSUER AND PAYING AGENT FOR PROGRAM IS DNB

* ISSUING INSTITUTIONS ARE DNB, NORDEA AND HANDELSBANKEN.