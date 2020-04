BRIEF-Scandic Hotels Group Jan-March Net Sales Down At SEK 3,344 Mln

April 9 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group AB:

* SCANDIC’S COMMENTS ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 2020

* GIVEN CURRENT MARKET SITUATION, SCANDIC IS PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND EXTENSIVE COST-SAVING MEASURES

* DURING PERIOD JANUARY-MARCH 2020, GROUP’S NET SALES TOTALED 3,344 MSEK, A DECREASE OF AROUND 18 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q1 2019

* DURING FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR, SCANDIC SAW POSITIVE SALES DEVELOPMENT WITH AN INCREASE OF SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 2 PERCENT FOR COMPARABLE UNITS, DRIVEN AMONG OTHER THINGS BY STRONG SALES IN FINLAND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FROM END OF FEBRUARY, OCCUPANCY AT SCANDIC’S HOTELS, HOWEVER, BEGAN TO FALL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19). IN MARCH, SALES DROPPED ABOUT 47 PERCENT FOR COMPARABLE UNITS

* SCANDIC ESTIMATES THAT GROUP’S COSTS, EXCLUDING RENTS, WILL BE REDUCED BY MORE THAN 70 PERCENT FROM APRIL, WHICH IS A GREATER COST REDUCTION THAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 OF YEAR AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY -180 MSEK (160)

* QUARTER WAS ALSO IMPACTED BY NON-RECURRING RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY 190 MSEK MAINLY RELATED TO TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS IN COMPANY’S SWEDISH OPERATIONS

* SCANDIC CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO HAVE A LIQUIDITY DEFICIT TOTALING BETWEEN 1 AND 1.5 SEK BILLION DURING 2020

* HAS A FINANCING NEED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2021 DUE TO SEASONAL BUILD-UP OF WORKING CAPITAL AND SETTLEMENT OF CERTAIN DEFERRED RENT AND TAX PAYMENTS

* EXPECTS TO HAVE A FINANCING SOLUTION IN PLACE IN COMING MONTH

* AS AT APRIL 8, 2020, SCANDIC HAD JUST ABOVE 1,1 SEK BILLION IN AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY