Jan 16 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group Ab:

* SCANDIC PREDICTS LOWER EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

* ESTIMATES THAT ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q4 2017 WILL BE AROUND 330 MSEK​

* ‍FOR Q4 OF 2016 ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO 392 MSEK ADJUSTED FOR A ONE-OFF GAIN OF 65 MSEK.​

* ‍DEVIATION IS EXPLAINED BY LOWER EARNINGS IN SWEDISH OPERATIONS AND ONE-TIME COSTS FOR CENTRAL FUNCTIONS​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR SCANDIC HOTELS' CENTRAL FUNCTIONS IS ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY -140 MSEK FOR Q4​