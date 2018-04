April 26 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB:

* SCANDIC’S INTERIM REPORT Q1 2018 - INCREASED FOCUS ON COSTS

* Q1 REVENUE SEK 3.79 BILLION (REUTERS POLL SEK 3.57 BILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA SEK 115 MILLION (REUTERS POLL SEK 100 MILLION)

* FOR Q2 OF YEAR, EXPECTS POSITIVE REVENUE GROWTH FOR COMPARABLE UNITS

* REVPAR IN STOCKHOLM IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNDER SOME PRESSURE