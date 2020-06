June 17 (Reuters) - ScandiDos AB:

* SCANDIDOS AB - THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN PHILADELPHIA CHOOSES SCANDIDOS AS SUPPLIER OF UPGRADED DELTA(4) PHANTOM SYSTEM AND BUYS TWO NEW DELTA(4) PHANTOM+ MR SYSTEM

* SCANDIDOS AB - DEAL FOR OVER $250,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)