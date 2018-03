March 20 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* FY EBITDA RECURRING DKK 61.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 49.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 SALES IN RANGE OF DKK 740-765 MILLION

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 EBITDA RECURRING IN RANGE OF DKK 65-75 MILLION

* FY NET SALES DKK 735.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 769.7 MILLION YEAR AGO