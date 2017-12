Dec 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S:

* 2017 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE DKK 730-750 MILLION (FORMERLY: DKK 760-790 MILLION)​

* ‍2017 EBITDA BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE DKK 55-60 MILLION(FORMERLY: DKK 55-65 MILLION)​