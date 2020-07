BRIEF-Scandinavian Chemotech Introduces A Separate Legal Entity For Its Animal Care Business

July 7 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH INTRODUCES A SEPARATE LEGAL ENTITY FOR ITS ANIMAL CARE BUSINESS

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB - TO CREATE A FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY FOR ITS ANIMAL CARE BUSINESS.

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB - NEW ENTITY WILL BE A SUBSIDIARY FULLY OWNED BY SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB.

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB - INTENTION OF CREATING A NEW ENTITY, IS TO ENABLE DIVERSIFIED STRATEGIES FOR ANIMAL- AND HUMAN CARE BUSINESSES RESPECTIVELY, WHILE MAINTAINING SYNERGIES IN TECHNOLOGY AND OVERHEAD ADMINISTRATION.