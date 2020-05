May 14 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* BOARD DECIDES ON OVERALLOTMENT OPTION WHICH WILL RESULT IN ISSUE OF 185,000 B-UNITS

* 185,000 B-UNITS CORRESPOND TO ABOUT SEK 1.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)