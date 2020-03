BRIEF-Scandinavian Chemotech Signs Agreement With One Of Health Care Organisations In India

March 27 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH SIGNS AN IMPORTANT AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS HEALTH CARE ORGANISATIONS IN INDIA

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB - HAS SIGNED AN IMPORTANT SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH HEALTHCARE GLOBAL ENTERPRISES LTD. (HCG)

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB - BY SIGNING THIS SERVICE AGREEMENT CHEMOTECH AND HCG HAS ENTERED INTO A COLLABORATION IN ORDER TO ESTABLISH FURTHER IMPORTANT CLINICAL DATA USING IQWAVE™ AND ITS TUMOUR SPECIFIC ELECTROPORATION USING D-EECT PROTOCO