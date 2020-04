April 17 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH SIGNS ITS FIRST EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH LEE IMAGING UKRAINE LLC

* AGREEMENT WITH LEE IMAGING INCLUDES A SMALLER STUDY TOGETHER WITH A GOVERNMENT MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AND AN ORDER WORTH A MINIMUM OF EUR 30,000.

* TODAY CHEMOTECH SIGNED A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH LEE IMAGING UKRAINE LLC