BRIEF-Scandinavian ChemoTech To Receive New Agreement And Orders In Africa

March 4 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH CONTINUES ITS LAUNCH IN AFRICA BY RECEIVING A NEW AGREEMENT AND ORDERS

* CHEMOTECH WILL RECEIVE TWO ORDERS FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 50,000

* CHEMOTECH IS EXPANDING IN AFRICA BY SIGNING A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR CLINICAL VALIDATION AND DISTRIBUTION WITH FEMAUG LOGISTICS AND SERVICES LTD (FLS) IN NIGERIA

* AGREEMENT INTENDED TO INITIALLY SECURE A COLLABORATION WHERE LEADING DOCTORS AND DECISION-MAKERS IN NIGERIA RECEIVE EDUCATION AND OPPORTUNITY TO GATHER IMPORTANT CLINICAL DATA FOR CONTINUED LAUNCH IN COUNTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)