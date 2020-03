BRIEF-Scandinavian ChemoTech Updates Forecasts As A Result Of Covid-19 Impact

March 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian ChemoTech AB:

* SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH UPDATES ITS FORECASTS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19’S IMPACT ON THE ORGANISATION

* HAS HAD A VERY GOOD START IN 2020 WITH BOTH INCREASED SALES OF TREATMENT KITS IN INDIA AND A RELATIVELY LARGE ORDER FROM NIGERIA

* CHEMOTECH IS FORCED TO POSTPONE DELIVERIES AND TRAINING OF DOCTORS IN, AMONG OTHER PLACES, NIGERIA.

* THESE DELAYS AFFECT CHEMOTECH’S STAFF’S ABILITY TO CURRENTLY CARRY OUT MARKETING WORK AND TRAINING ON IQWAVE™ AND CHEMOTECH’S TUMOUR SPECIFIC ELECTROPORATION

* SHORT TERM, THIS ALSO AFFECTS COMPANY’S ABILITY TO DELIVER ORDERED PRODUCTS AND ABILITY TO INVOICE, WHICH WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON Q1’S RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)